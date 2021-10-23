FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CVB Financial Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.70 on Friday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

