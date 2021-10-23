National Grid (LON:NG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 912.20 ($11.92) on Tuesday. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a one year high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 935.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 926.77. The company has a market capitalization of £32.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

