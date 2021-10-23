Pearson’s (PSON) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PSON has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson to a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 627.80 ($8.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 745.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 798.47. The stock has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

