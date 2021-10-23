Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RMG. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

LON RMG opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 470.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 925.43.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

