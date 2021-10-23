SolGold’s (SOLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday.

SOLG opened at GBX 27.10 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 15.22. The firm has a market cap of £621.62 million and a PE ratio of -33.88. SolGold has a twelve month low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 39 ($0.51).

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

