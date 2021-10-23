Critical Contrast: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sintx Technologies and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.98%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Risk & Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and ClearPoint Neuro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 50.66 -$7.03 million N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 30.67 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -40.91

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -2,338.18% -36.59% -30.47% ClearPoint Neuro -63.68% -39.58% -18.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Sintx Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

