Head to Head Contrast: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) versus American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Finance Trust and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Empire State Realty Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40

American Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.40%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $13.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.32%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Dividends

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Finance Trust pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. American Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Finance Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $305.22 million 3.30 -$31.86 million $0.90 9.51 Empire State Realty Trust $609.23 million 3.05 -$12.52 million $0.62 17.27

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -4.23% -0.79% -0.37% Empire State Realty Trust -0.80% -0.27% -0.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of American Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats American Finance Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

