Brokers Set Expectations for Hexcel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,124,000 after acquiring an additional 166,423 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after acquiring an additional 402,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after acquiring an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after acquiring an additional 186,592 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,158,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,059,000 after acquiring an additional 89,776 shares during the period.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.