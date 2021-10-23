HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 475.36 ($6.21).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 434.80 ($5.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 394.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 416.37. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

