TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TeamViewer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.85.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

