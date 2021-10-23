Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

PSO opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Pearson has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Pearson by 591.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter worth $148,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pearson by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

