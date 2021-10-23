Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a market cap of $694.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

