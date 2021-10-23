Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.31) Per Share

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.30). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRUS. Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $430.47 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

