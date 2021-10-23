PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PACW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 323,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

