Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $280.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $246.00.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.60.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $231.51 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average is $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Albemarle by 5,370.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Albemarle by 31.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

