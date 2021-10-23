Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PBF Energy Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

PBF Energy stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 494.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 214,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after acquiring an additional 434,152 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 165,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

