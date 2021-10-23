Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.05

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.05 and traded as low as $31.50. Value Line shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 10,921 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $310.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of -0.03.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 55.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Value Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Value Line by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Value Line by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Value Line by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

