American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.24

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.24 and traded as low as C$4.14. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 167,385 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.81.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.24. The company has a market cap of C$334.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.59.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 850,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,528,948.35.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.