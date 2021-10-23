Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.38.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 86.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TC Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,467,000 after purchasing an additional 775,541 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in TC Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

