Research Analysts Set Expectations for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $16.10 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 413,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 249,005 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 184,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

