Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.50

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.42 ($0.21). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.22), with a volume of 3,725,600 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £331.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Deon Louw acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

