Unilever’s (ULVR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,893 ($50.86) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,005.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,142.51. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock has a market cap of £100.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders acquired 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,001,914 over the last three months.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

