Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €21.80 ($25.65) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.31 ($27.42).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.39 ($19.29) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.