Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SUPR opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £969.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.47. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

