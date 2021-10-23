Contrasting Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vaso and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso 6.47% 80.89% 9.45% Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaso and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $69.85 million 0.15 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.65 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.18

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vaso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Vaso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vaso and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.85%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Vaso.

Summary

Vaso beats Nuwellis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.