$498.79 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report $498.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $501.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.55 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $419.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after buying an additional 300,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 172,096 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JBT opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $161.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

