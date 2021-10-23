FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. FOX has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $3,713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FOX by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.