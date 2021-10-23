Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

