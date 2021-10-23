Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ares Management Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $81.67 on Thursday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after buying an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,548,000 after buying an additional 182,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

