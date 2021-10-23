FY2021 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $10.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

WSO opened at $294.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.82. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

