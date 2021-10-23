Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €6.50 ($7.65) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.01 ($7.07).

CBK stock opened at €6.36 ($7.48) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a one year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of -2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.72.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

