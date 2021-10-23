Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €154.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

ETR:DB1 opened at €145.80 ($171.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.38. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

