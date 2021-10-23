Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €73.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.16 ($82.55).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.26 ($72.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

