Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €32.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.14 ($38.99).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €32.08 ($37.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 52-week high of €32.46 ($38.19). The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 26.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is €30.02 and its 200 day moving average is €26.91.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

