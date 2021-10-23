Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Duke Energy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.78 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

