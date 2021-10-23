KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE CNX opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

