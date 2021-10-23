Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €109.00 by Barclays

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €109.00 ($128.24) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($115.88) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.81 ($123.31).

Shares of DG stock opened at €90.77 ($106.79) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €90.22 and its 200-day moving average is €91.20. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

