Scotiabank Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$166.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a C$121.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$145.65.

TSE:CNR opened at C$167.50 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$145.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.70.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 over the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

