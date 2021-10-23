Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.