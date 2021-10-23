Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,993 ($65.23) on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,179.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,278.69. The firm has a market cap of £8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.