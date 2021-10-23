Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Earns House Stock Rating from Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a house stock rating on the stock.

Shares of LON VAST opened at GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. Vast Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.80 ($0.25).

In other news, insider Paul Fletcher purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

