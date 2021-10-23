Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price objective on the stock.

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,167 ($41.38) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,376.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,433.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 82.50 ($1.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total value of £102,842.24 ($134,364.04).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

