Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $161.08

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.08 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 123.25 ($1.61). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 123.25 ($1.61), with a volume of 9,622 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.48 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.08.

In related news, insider Matthew Jeffs acquired 15,000 shares of Arcontech Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £18,300 ($23,909.07).

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

