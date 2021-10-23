Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.89. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.62, with a volume of 155,097 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$837.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.14.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

