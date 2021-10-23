MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.65

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.65 and traded as high as C$18.65. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.35, with a volume of 11,401 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.65. The stock has a market cap of C$505.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

