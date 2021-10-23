Contrasting Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sow Good and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Oatly Group 0 5 12 0 2.71

Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 27.86, suggesting a potential upside of 98.84%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Oatly Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 40.23 -$5.32 million N/A N/A Oatly Group $421.35 million 19.68 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

Summary

Oatly Group beats Sow Good on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

