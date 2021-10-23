AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to report sales of $10.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.99 million to $10.82 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $36.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.31 million to $39.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.82 million to $111.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $23.91 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 176,633 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 19.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 113,655 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 332.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 332,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth about $8,570,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.