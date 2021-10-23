Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £157.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

