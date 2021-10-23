DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €44.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.28 ($49.74).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €36.68 ($43.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.09.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

