Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSH. SVB Leerink started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.41.

NYSE OSH opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a PE ratio of -36.66.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 805,661 shares of company stock worth $39,914,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

